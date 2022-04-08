ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Warner and Kaine announce $232 million in federal funding for Virginia transit

By WHSV Newsroom
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced the designation of $232,426,060 in federal funds for Virginia transit systems. This largest-ever investment in Virginia transit was authorized by the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen....

Barnacle Bill
3d ago

This is infrastructure bill they want credit for again and again, and again… what about inflation, gas prices, high food prices, high rent, bird flu… these issues they never address 😞

