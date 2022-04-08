ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Tropicana Field offers some of cheapest beer, hot dogs in MLB

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSLiM_0f3WxZeq00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays have the third-lowest cost for beers and hot dogs, among the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. So for franks and brews, there’s no need to sweat over costs. It’s good news for the Rays, since they officially sold out their opener for the 16th year in a row.

For $5, you can drink an ice-cold beer at Tropicana Field. With the Rays opening game Friday, you can crack open a cold one to celebrate the return of baseball.

Rays provide 3rd cheapest MLB gameday experience

Taking the family out on game day is pretty reasonable; tickets cost around $30 on average for opening day, before fees. While the Rays have one of the lowest prices on beer at $5, the cheapest in the league belongs to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, where a beer is $3.

Prices for filling your craw on the field were put together by Cheapism , which listed out all of the beer and hot dog costs at each MLB stadium.

Ballpark Franks are a classic snack, too, and for Rays fans, those are also $5, making the cost of a drink and a snack for those 21 or older just $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucygd_0f3WxZeq00

The most expensive beer, by comparison, is in New York, with the Mets. A beer at Citi Field is $11.75, while a hot dog is $7. The most expensive hot dog can be bought and boiled is at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., where a dog is $7.25.

According to Webstaurant , who put together a separate ranking on some baseball snack facts, about “14.6 million beers are sold at major league stadiums every year.” They said it’s enough to fill almost two whole Olympic swimming pools. Going with the beer, about 22 million hot dogs are sold at the ballparks, according to Webstaurant. If all of those hot dogs were lined up end-to-end, the site said it would stretch from Boston to San Francisco.

Team Beer Hotdog
Tampa Bay Rays $5 $5
Baltimore Orioles $10 $6.50
Boston Red Sox $8.50 $6
New York Yankees $6 $3
Toronto Blue Jays $7.50 $6
Miami Marlins $5 $3
(Source: Cheapism)

So for Rays fans, what’s the estimated cost for a family of four?

Tampa Bay Rays announce new upgrades at Tropicana Field

Counting tickets, beer and hot dogs, and assuming everyone is at least 21-years-old, you’re looking at about $176. That’s based on ticket price estimates were reported by SeatGeek at $34 per ticket and $10 for each person watching the game to get a hotdog and beer.

For fans who don’t want to miss a second of the game, they will be able to make mobile orders on the MLB Ballpark app to reduce wait times for their food.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

The 4 richest people in Tampa Bay

Over the last few weeks, I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the four wealthiest people in the Tampa Bay area. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropicana Field#Hot Dog#Citi Field#The Tampa Bay Rays#Major League Baseball#Cheapism#Mets
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Naples, Florida

"We can’t become a nation of hamburger flippers and insurance salesmen." The person who said the statement above is a first-generation immigrant. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 at 16 and created something out of nothing.
NAPLES, FL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Financial World

Tom Brady's Top-5 luxury homes

Tom Brady announced his return to the field after rumors and speculation that he was close to retiring, communicating his decision on Twitter: "In the last two months I realized that my place is still on the field, not in the stands. time will come but it's not now. I'm...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy