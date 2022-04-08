ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Bill Sponsored By State Rep Rick Francis Passes The House

mymoinfo.com
 1 day ago

(Perryville) A bill sponsored by State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville has passed out of...

www.mymoinfo.com

georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Missouri House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill

The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood, criminalize mail-order abortion medications, and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured. House lawmakers earlier this week blocked an attention-grabbing...
MISSOURI STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Unanimous state House passes bill to compensate wrongfully convicted Georgians

ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives has passed legislation to replace the current system for compensating wrongfully convicted Georgians who spent years in prison with a new process supporters say is clearer and more consistent. Under House Bill 1354, which passed unanimously early Tuesday evening, those who have...
ATLANTA, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Texas lieutenant governor eyes state’s own version of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has said that he will make passing legislation modeled on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law a “top priority” in his state’s next legislative session. Mr Patrick, who serves as lieutenant to Governor Greg Abbott, made his announcement in a campaign email sent to supporters with the subject line “I AM DONE WITH DISNEY!”In it he took aim at the entertainment corporation for promising to fight the Florida law that prohibits teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in classes up to the third grade or at all in a manner that is...
POLITICS
Newnan Times-Herald

Rep. Smith’s disaster tax relief bill passes House unanimously

A resolution that would pave the way for local governments to give property tax relief to homes and businesses damaged in natural disasters unanimously passed the Georgia House of Representatives Tuesday. House Resolution 594 was authored by Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, in response to the devastation from the March 26,...
NEWNAN, GA
MassLive.com

‘No more switching clocks’: Daylight Saving Time a step closer to being permanent after Senate-approved bill springs forward to House

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously backed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a bipartisan push that could end the tradition of “spring forward, fall back” and give Americans more year-round daylight starting in 2023. The Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTUL

Bill to improve transparency in state, local government passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Legislation to improve transparency and accountability in state and local government unanimously passed the House on Monday. House Bill 3062, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, created a duplication that asks municipalities to post legal notices online in addition to printing in a newspaper. With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

Kentucky lawmakers took another step Wednesday toward banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with an eye toward a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.The bill, which won Senate passage 31-6, is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the nation’s high court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States. The Kentucky measure next advances to the House. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.By taking preemptive action, Kentucky’s stricter ban would “withstand challenge and be immediately enforceable” if the Mississippi law were to be upheld, said Republican Sen. Max Wise,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NHPR

Bill targeting sanctuary cities passes the N.H. House

The New Hampshire House passed House Bill 1266 on Tuesday in a 172-162 vote, advancing a proposal to make it illegal for state or local governments to restrict cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The bill targets so-called sanctuary cities. In New Hampshire, places like Lebanon and...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Former West Virginia legislator who stormed Capitol pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A former West Virginia Republican lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Derrick Evans was charged and arrested just two days after he joined rioters who attacked the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes formalizing Joe Biden’s win.
POLITICS

