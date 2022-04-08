ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 81, and woman, 70, killed in East Ayrshire car crash

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 81-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman have died in a car crash in East Ayrshire. The crash involving a...

