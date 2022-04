Click here to read the full article. Ariel freestyle skier Ashley Caldwell is coming off a high. The Olympian just swung from a 30-foot trapeze bar in New York — not to mention she won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Caldwell was in town with brand partner Oofos for a special high-flying trapeze class to celebrate the release of the label’s new OOmega OOlala Sandal. The athlete partnered with the brand in January as an official brand ambassador. For Caldwell, recovery is key to her success in her sport. “In the summertime, we actually jump into a pool....

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO