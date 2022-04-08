Case Against Roberts Dismissed by State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pagans associate was sentenced to 57 months for his role in a large-scale operation trafficking drugs in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, federal prosecutors announced. Prosecutors said 45-year-old Jason Evans was a close associate of a “fully patched” Pagans Motorcycle Club member of the Pittsburgh chapter and served as an “enforcer.” Evans was busted during an FBI investigation into cocaine, meth and heroin trafficking in the Pittsburgh area by members and associates of the Pagans. Prosecutors said the investigation intercepted thousands of communications from ten phones used by Evans and his co-defendants, members Bill Rana and Eric Armes. Evans accepted responsibility for distributing over 300 grams of cocaine and a search warrant at his home turned up cocaine, guns and over $10,000, according to prosecutors. A judge ordered Evans to spend 57 months in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.

