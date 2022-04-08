ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Case Against Roberts Dismissed by State

By Nichole Hannahs
WHIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges against a Muskingum County man are being dismissed at the request of the victim and her family. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said the case against John Roberts was dismissed after the victim and her mother didn’t want to move forward with trial because of the trauma the...

whiznews.com

Comments / 2

Related
WHIZ

Man Arrested for Trafficking Drugs

A Coshocton county man faces charges in connection to the trafficking in drugs. Cale Hepner was formally charged Monday with aggravated trafficking in drugs. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop on Friday it was discovered Hepner had an active warrant. During the stop the...
WHIZ

Muskingum County Most Wanted

Charges: Trafficking & Poss. of Drugs, tampering w/evidence, Failure to comply w/Police Officer, failed to complete community service, and Failure to pay child support. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Corning, OH
County
Muskingum County, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Office Post#Whiz#Waynesburg College#Louis Blues
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh Is Not Going To Lay A Hand On Employment Division v. Smith

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided Ramirez v. Collier. Ramirez, a capital defendant, was scheduled for execution. But Texas did not allow Ramirez's pastor to lay hands on him, and engage in audible prayer, during the execution. On appeal to the Supreme Court, Ramirez argued that Texas's policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA (one of my favorite acronyms). The defendant did not preserve arguments based on the Free Exercise Clause. (The Becket Fund sought to participate in oral argument to address First Amendment arguments.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in Mason County murder extradited to WV

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One of two suspects accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia has now been extradited to the Mountain State. According to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins, Rikki Lynn Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio, was taken to the Western Regional Jail on Tuesday, April 5, by West Virginia State […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pagans ‘Enforcer’ Sentenced To Prison For Role In Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Operation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pagans associate was sentenced to 57 months for his role in a large-scale operation trafficking drugs in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, federal prosecutors announced. Prosecutors said 45-year-old Jason Evans was a close associate of a “fully patched” Pagans Motorcycle Club member of the Pittsburgh chapter and served as an “enforcer.” Evans was busted during an FBI investigation into cocaine, meth and heroin trafficking in the Pittsburgh area by members and associates of the Pagans. Prosecutors said the investigation intercepted thousands of communications from ten phones used by Evans and his co-defendants, members Bill Rana and Eric Armes. Evans accepted responsibility for distributing over 300 grams of cocaine and a search warrant at his home turned up cocaine, guns and over $10,000, according to prosecutors. A judge ordered Evans to spend 57 months in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Admitted to Hospital with Infection

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday with an infection, ABC News reports. Thomas was sent to Washington D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms, per spokesperson Patricia McCabe, and was later diagnosed with an infection. The 73-year-old is now taking intravenous antibiotics.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy