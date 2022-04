The ‘Peaches’ singer gazed lovingly in his wife’s eyes while out for a walk after she was treated for a blood clot. Justin Bieber, 28, was an incredibly sweet husband to his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, while they went out for a bite in Los Angeles on Sunday March 20. The Justice singer wrapped his arm around the model 10 days after she was hospitalized for a ‘small blood clot’ back on March 10. The pair were heading out for brunch at LA’s SoHo House, and the couple seemed so in love.

