AP News Summary at 8:45 p.m. EDT

kentuckytoday.com
 1 day ago

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered. At least 52 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Pakistan Army Chief Says His Country Seeks To Expand Relations With United States

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the U.S. embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note...
WORLD
Reuters

U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.
WORLD
NBC News

White House: We will respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks on U.S. businesses

The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses to take added precautions amid intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks, as the conflict in Ukraine continues. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, spoke about the administration’s outreach during a White House press briefing.March 21, 2022.
POTUS
US News and World Report

U.S. House Backs Removal of 'Most-Favored' Trade Status for Russia, Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday to remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, paving the way for higher tariffs on imports from the countries. The Democratic-controlled House voted 424-8 in favor of removing Permanent Normal...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Russia declines to hold U.N. vote on its Ukraine resolution after facing pushback, China opposes global sanctions

Russia announced on Thursday that it would not hold a vote on its resolution calling for a "negotiated ceasefire" to evacuate civilians, after other world leaders condemned the scope and language of the proposal. Russia's resolution did not mention stopping its attack on Ukraine, and did not respond to the General Assembly resolution that overwhelmingly called for Russian forces to withdraw.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

S.Korea's President-Elect Wants U.S. Nuclear Bombers, Submarines to Return

SEOUL (Reuters) - Advisers to South Korea's president-elect sought redeployment of U.S. strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said on Wednesday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to incoming president...
WORLD
CNBC

U.S. Congress votes to revoke Russia's trade status, ban oil and gas imports following atrocities in Bucha

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with G-7 and NATO leaders in Brussels, one day after the U.S. announced new penalties on Russia that included a ban on all new investment in the country and sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's daughters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Reuters

Saudi Arabia invites China's Xi to visit - WSJ

March 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the kingdomin atrip that could happen as soon as May, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The visit could help the kingdom deepen its ties with Beijing at a time of strained relations with Washington.
WORLD
The Big Lead

Roundup: RIP Dwayne Haskins; Masters Final Round; Boris Johnson Visits Ukraine

RIP Dwayne Haskins ... More detail on Brett Favre's role in welfare fraud scandal ... S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default ... Ukrainians shocked by 'crazy' scene at Chernobyl after Russian pullout reveals radioactive contamination ... Unruly US airline passengers hit with record fines by FAA ... Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rico's homes and businesses still without power after outage ... Manchester United investigating Cristiano Ronaldo fan incident following Everton defeat ... White House gift records for Trump, Pence missing, State Department says ... Boris Johnson vows more military aid to Ukraine after surprise visit to Kyiv ... Los Angeles County bans official travel to Florida, Texas over LGBTQ policies ... Pacers expected to explore Malcolm Brogdon trade this offseason ... Henry Lennix thinks Will Smith should return his Oscar ...
NFL

