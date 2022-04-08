ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Little Shop of Horrors

ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Little Shop of Horrors at The Straz A sadistic singing dentist, an enormous peopleeating plant and plenty of doo-wop...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
So Md News.com

An appetite for destruction: Port Tobacco Players staging classic 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Take a naive man who has a chance to get famous, a shopkeeper with dollar signs in his eyes, a young woman who has not yet found true love and a pain-happy dentist. Then, sprinkle in plenty of plant food and you get a recipe for laughs and scares during the Port Tobacco Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opened March 11 and runs through April 3.
PORT TOBACCO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Shop Of Horrors#Pave#Jaeb Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thebrag.com

Reviewers are hailing the next big horror movie ‘X’

Just when you thought the slasher film was dead, X brings together another group of dumb teens to prove you wrong. From A24, the studio behind horror classics such as Midsommar, The Witch, Hereditary, Lamb… (Should I keep going?). And, Director Ti West, comes a slasher film that every reviewer seems to be astonished by.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’

When I tell you I had an out of body experience over the weekend, I mean it. It was a tame Saturday night, where my best friend and I ordered take out, chilled a bottle of prosecco, and proceeded to watch one of the best (and cheesiest) period dramas of the 2000’s, Pride and Prejudice (the movie, not the TV series). Starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, the 2005 film is an adaptation of the […] The post My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Thing About Pam’ to ‘Girl from Plainville,’ True-Crime Bosses Find Truth Stranger than Fiction (VIDEO)

It is not a secret that we have become obsessed with all things true-crime. The fascination was always there, whether it was Unsolved Mysteries or America’s Most Wanted. But ever since Serial and Making a Murderer, it seems like there is a new case coming to life on-screen each month. Small-town murders, fake Russian heiresses, Tinder swindlers, tiger kings… hell, even bad vegans make for good TV!
TV SERIES
American Songwriter

Review; The Heart of the Night Relived at Last

Suffice it to say, absolute appreciation for Poco is long overdue. The recent passing of core members Rusty Young and Paul Cotton may have accelerated some interest, but the fact remains that their critical contribution to the core of Americana music overall has long been regarded as merely a footnote in the genre’s trajectory and tale of how it came of age. Yet given the fact that they, along with the Flying Burrito Brothers, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Dillards, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, literally helped shape that style seems to suggest that in the larger scheme of things, their overall role has been negated to an inexcusable extent.
MUSIC
Newnan Times-Herald

All the Old Knives: Spycraft and romance swirl in espionage thriller

A tense mole hunt is at the center of “All the Old Knives,” a talky but exceptionally well-crafted espionage thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. The film takes place in two time periods, separated by six years. CIA operative Henry Pelham (Pine) is tasked by his Vienna station commander, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), to investigate his old team in hopes of finding a double agent. Six years earlier, the team failed to prevent the loss of more than 100 lives in a catastrophic plane hijacking. Wallinger believes that one of his own was responsible for feeding the hijackers information that thwarted rescue attempts.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

Blair Witch, Cloverfield and Archive 81: horror's love affair with the 'found footage' technique

In 1999, the low-budget The Blair Witch Project changed the way horror film was shot with its use of “found footage”: a technique that up until then was largely seen in cult films. The innovative use of “real” footage created a trend that continues to influence film and TV, with Netflix capitalising on the attractions of found footage horror with its critically acclaimed Archive 81. Archive 81 pushes the style further, creating an innovative form that changes the use of found footage. The show is broad in its use of horror, the narrative covering a demonic cult, a...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills

LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Ambulance, opening in theaters April 8, is everything you'd expect from a Michael Bay movie. That includes spectacular action and outrageous scenarios, along with occasionally cringe-worthy dialogue and potential caricatures. Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a Marine veteran who cannot get insurance to cover...
MOVIES
EW.com

Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time

Eating people is back on the movie menu with Hulu's Fresh. But what other cannibal movies should people be hungry to check out?. Here is some food for thought. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Made at a time when American society was metaphorically consuming itself with rage over the war in...
MOVIES
ABC Action News

Author Kelli Stuart|"The Master Craftsman"

The Master Craftsman is a duel timeline novel following Peter Karl Faberge and the creation of a mystery Imperial Easter egg. It's being touted as National Treasure meets the Russian Revolution. The modern storyline follows Ava Laine, daughter of famed treasure hunter Nick Laine who is dying of cancer and asks his estranged daughter to conduct this final search for the missing treasure.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy