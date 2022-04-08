ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tested 8 different types of Melinda’s hot sauce

By Hannah Kowalczyk Harper
 1 day ago
A taste test of Melinda’s Collection (Amazon)

I despise bland food. I love a variety of spices, and have a good heat tolerance (for an American, anyway). And after trying a variety of spicy sauces, Melinda’s various flavors have become my go-tos for adding some oomph to any meal — while adding barely any extra calories. With dozens of flavors, I’ve found the best flavor pairing for each meal.

This is my Melinda's experience, with the pros, cons, and everything in between.

The Melinda's hot sauce flavors

I’ve tried eight flavors of Melinda’s hot sauce and like seven of them a lot. I’ve found it’s essential to match the flavors with the most appropriate food. You also need the right amount as some can be applied amply and others are spicy enough to just need a few drops. This isn’t a situation where you find one sauce you love and soak every food you eat in it.

If you like to mix up what you cook and aren’t positive which flavors you’ll like best (I mean, can you really know until you’ve tried?), I recommend ordering a variety pack.

For example, I’ve gotten A Taste of Melinda’s Collection , which has six different sauce flavors for $40. It includes Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Black Truffle Hot Sauce, Green Sauce, Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero, Ghost Pepper Wing Sauce, and Spicy Garlic Parmesan.

Let’s look deeper at the aforementioned sauces in the A Taste of Melinda’s Collection. Unsurprisingly, the Thai Sweet Chili Sauce tastes better with Thai food than any of the other flavors. It’s sweet and tangy. It paired well with Thai-seasoned tofu and jasmine rice.

Perhaps surprisingly, it’s even better when mixed with a little bit of the Ghost Pepper Sauce . Careful with this one. It takes a few seconds for the ghost pepper to kick in. The first time I tentatively tried it, I thought the five fire symbols (as spicy as it gets) was an exaggeration and then added more to the next bite. It’s as spicy as it claims. The burn is just delayed. Once you get past the heat, it has a bit of a citrusy, peppery taste to it.

The Spicy Garlic Parmesan is the most confusing and unsatisfying flavor for me. As I love garlic and parmesan, I assumed it would be good on just about anything, but it isn’t. It’s stronger on the parmesan flavor than the garlic. This is a creamy sauce.

I tried it with my Thai food and on quesadillas, but it wasn’t working for me. On pizza, it was good, but not as good as other flavors I tried. This one is a wing sauce, and as a vegetarian, I don’t eat wings. If you’re a wing eater, maybe by pairing it with the food it's designed to be on, you’ll have more luck. My mother tried this one and to her it tasted a bit like mustard and she informed me it pairs well with salmon.

In my opinion, Mexican food is really where most of Melinda’s hot sauces shine. The Green Sauce has just a pinch of spice and a slight citrus taste. If you’re familiar with tomatillos, you know the taste. It tastes incredible on quesadillas and tacos. Since it isn’t very spicy and the aftertaste is excellent, this feels like it would be the biggest crowd pleaser to put out at dinner parties. Taco Tuesday anyone?

The Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero is also delightful on quesadillas and tacos. It has both heat and flavor. I taste the habanero more than the garlic, which seems to be a theme. Maybe I’m desensitized because of the vast amount of garlic I add to dishes. This is a savory flavor.

Don’t let my homemade Mexican and Thai dishes fool you into thinking I spent a lot of time on food every night. Occasionally, a frozen pizza is just popped in the oven. As that wouldn’t be overly appetizing on its own, on these nights I’m particularly grateful for flavor-enhancing hot sauces.

The Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero is also a favorite for pizza. It doesn’t take much of it. The Black Truffle Hot Sauce tastes wonderful on pizza. This one isn’t spicy at all, so non-spice lovers are safe on that front. This flavor is a bit salty, almost a touch garlicy, and tastes a bit like mushrooms (which makes sense because that’s what truffles are). It’s thicker, creamier, and richer than most of the other sauces.

Why I buy Melinda's hot sauce in bulk

Melinda’s has many purchasing options. If you want, you can buy a single 12oz sauce bottle for about $7-8, but I wouldn’t recommend it. That price range isn’t ideal.

These sauces don’t require any refrigeration unless explicitly stated on the bottle (none I’ve gotten have needed to be refrigerated). You can keep them opened in a cabinet for months (in the fridge even longer) and unopened you can pretty much keep it on a shelf as long as you wish. It makes sense to buy a few at a time to save money.

To me, even more important than saving money is having a variety of flavors on hand so I’m prepared for any type of meal. By getting a variety pack with six flavors, I can save around $8 (so kind of like buy five get one free) and be ready for every type of meal.

The downsides of Melinda's hot sauce

Many of Melinda’s sauces come in plastic, squeezable bottles. From a usability standpoint, it works well for squeezing out however much sauce you want. From an environmental standpoint, plastic isn’t ideal.

However, if you rinse them out, you could definitely reuse these bottles for something like homemade salad dressing or even for beauty products, like shampoo. You’re also unlikely to love every single flavor Melinda’s carries. But with as large of a flavor variety as they carry (dozens of options), you’re likely to find something you enjoy.

How “hot” is Melinda's hot sauce?

Each bottle of Melinda’s has between one and five fire symbols filled in to show the spiciness level. I’ve found these to be pretty accurate. To me, level one, and even level two, I wouldn’t describe as spicy at all (granted, I have a decent tolerance). Once you get to level four, I recommend only using small amounts so you can taste the flavor and not be distracted by the heat. At level five, proceed with caution and have some milk or other drink (not water) nearby.

Is Melinda’s vegetarian? Vegan? Gluten-free? Kosher? Keto-friendly?

I’m vegetarian, so all of the flavors I’ve tried so far (eight) have been vegetarian. Vegan status depends on the flavor. Some are vegan and some aren’t, so make sure to check out the flavors you want to try. These sauces are low in calories, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and kosher-certified.

