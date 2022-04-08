ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 1 day ago

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022. ...FLOOD WARNING IS...

www.sfgate.com

KETV.com

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday

Despite getting rain earlier in the week, the combination of windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Friday. Northwest winds will gust 35-45 mph. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming...
ALBANY, CA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES At 237 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located over Virginia Dale, or 25 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Albany, CA
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

Heading into the weekend arrival of spring, over 21 million people will be affected by severe weather. Tornado watches take over a good portion of the Gulf Coast as well as severe thunderstorm watches into next week. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 18, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long. Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the. Mouth...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Travel problems expected amid wind and ice weather warnings

Parts of the UK could face travel problems amid wintry weather and more strong winds.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for parts of central and southern England, including London, into Thursday evening.Meanwhile, the Met Office has announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.Forecasters said the wind will mean some likely delays to road, rail and air travel, as well as longer journeys and delays for lorries on exposed routes and bridges.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Ice across parts of ScotlandThursday 2200 – Friday 0900Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,. then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in. the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Community Policy