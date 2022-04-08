Easter Egg hunt Sunday at Royal Scot

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
Ludlow Spring Festival is returning after a two-year break. It's promising to be a real corker, bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus gorgeous classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival at Ludlow Castle. It is a beer festival and so much more,...
The City of Valley Grande has started a tradition for Easter. For the second straight year, Valley Grande will hold a Easter Egg Hunt at its City Park on April 9, starting at 11 a.m. The Egg Hunt will take place the week before Easter and 24 hours ahead of...
WESTFIELD — Mayor Michael McCabe announced last week that the 28th annual Mayor’s Easter Egg Hunt has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at Westfield High School. This is the second year the Easter Egg Hunt will be a “drive-through” event. Children ages 1-10...
One of the things 2022 has promised is the hope that we will start to be able to get back to all those great events that the COVID pandemic denied us for almost two years. So many annual events for young and old were put on hold. Now is time to seek out all the fun 2022 will have in store and plot our calendar.
RIGGINS - The 74th annual Riggins Rodeo will return on May 7-8, 2022! The rodeo will start at 1:30 MST each day. On Sunday, May 8, you can also enjoy a Cowboy Breakfast, the Riggins Rodeo Parade and Stick Horse Race. The full planned schedule of events can be found...
Looking for something for the kids to do this Easter? Hop on down to the Westport Woods Conservation Park for a fun-filled day. On Sunday, April 3, the Westport Recreation Department, along with the Westport Land Conservation Trust, will host an Easter Egg hunt from 12 to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Westport Woods Conservation Park, located at 537 Adamsville Road.
CARROLLTON (KMZU) – Crowder State Park is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the month of April. The public is invited to hike the trails of the park to locate eggs for the chance to win a hiking stick from the parks souvenir collection. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water, wear sturdy shoes, and wear insect repellent as well as follow social-distancing guidelines.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
Are you looking for fun Easter Egg hunts for your kids? Easter Egg hunts are fun for all ages! Many of these events break out times for different age groups. We have rounded up all the options in one easy spot! Indoor, outdoor, FREE, cheap and fun in Northeast Wisconsin including Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh and Green Bay.
Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
