Westchester County, NY

Flood-prone Westchester parkways reopen; 2-4 inches of rain doused region

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Road conditions improved late Friday morning after 2-4 inches of rain overnight in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

The conditions kept the commute slow for flood-prone areas such as the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway.

A car was seen flipped on its side in the floodwaters on the Saw Mill in the early morning hours. There were no injuries. Deep ponding made it nearly impossible for drivers to get through.

The Bronx River Parkway was closed at Main Street in White Plains with flooding stretching down to Yonkers.

Crews came in to clear the drains and bring down the water. The mud and debris left behind still made for hazardous driving conditions as the road remained closed for cleanup.

All parkways have reopened.

