ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit’s NI Protocol

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmb7E_0f3WvTrY00

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and hinted at disagreement with the German Chancellor on the issue.

The Prime Minister described an “almost seamless harmony” between the UK and Germany on most issues during a briefing which focused mainly on support for Ukraine, but indicated the protocol was an area where there was friction.

Appearing alongside the German leader Olaf Scholz at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said he had raised the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ilh0_0f3WvTrY00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked about Article 16, the PM told reporters: “We had discussion about this, as you can expect. It came up. I think I raised it.”

He went on to say the result of the discussion was “entirely predictable”.

He added: “The almost seamless harmony that you have observed between Britain and Germany today I would not wish in any way to interrupt by going into that any further.

“But what I will say is that, to answer your question ‘would we take that off the table?’ the use of Article 16, no clearly not, there is a problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJOqS_0f3WvTrY00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

But he said the pair, who smiled and nodded along in agreement with each other at points throughout the briefing, are united on “virtually every other issue” of policy.

The protocol has created new economic barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Agreed by the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports.

Unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK and have demanded the UK triggers the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trading provisions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson compares Ukraine’s fight for freedom to Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit. In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.
POLITICS
newschain

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit. In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.
POLITICS
newschain

UK could sanction Russian generals suspected of war crimes, says minister

Britain could start targeting Russian troops and generals suspected of committing war crimes in Ukraine with sanctions, the policing minister has said. Kit Malthouse said the UK was determined to do all it could to help bring to justice those responsible for the “truly awful crimes” which had taken place during the invasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#German#Eu#Irish
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Finland joining NATO means ‘destruction of their country,’ Russian lawmaker says

A Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday the Finnish government would be signing off on “the destruction of their country” if they tried to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance. In remarks shared by the Russian-state media station RIA Novosti, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said Finland would...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy