Project Connect light rail and tunnel costs projected to nearly double

 1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the Project Connect team shows the voter-approved light rail project in Austin will cost nearly double the initial projections. Initially, the two light rail lines and underground tunnel were expected to cost $5.8 billion. But new cost projections add $4.5 billion, bringing the total...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Senate advances plan to audit SW Light Rail Project

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Senate is advancing a plan to audit the Southwest Light Rail project. The Senate voted unanimously Monday to investigate the project. If the House approves minor changes and Governor Tim Walz signs the bill, the legislative auditor will look into the project's bloated budget and delays.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTSA

Where’s the Green Veto of “Tesla Tunnel” Project?

Not sure we need a Tesla Tunnel connecting SA Intl. to downtown…. …But definitely wondering why this isn’t immediately shouted down as being dangerous/threatening/mean to the natural features, springs, endangered species and the like, as would be the case if we were proposing new roads/lanes?. Where are the “green...
TRAFFIC
Community Impact Austin

City spends first of $300M Project Connect anti-displacement dollars on East Austin housing near future transit line

The first expenditure from a $300 million pot set aside for displacement prevention along Austin’s planned Project Connect transit lines was approved by City Council this week. A $458,000 loan to east side nonprofit developer Austin Revitalization Authority supported the purchase of a fourplex that will provide affordable two-bedroom...
AUSTIN, TX
Durango Herald

Government projects confront rising costs, mounting delays

Almost since the pandemic first began, supply chains have been thrown for a loop, causing delays and driving up costs for many businesses and consumers. Inflation has compounded the economic consequences of disrupted supply chains, sending costs even higher. From January 2021 to January 2022, the consumer price index, an...
DURANGO, CO
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Special Report: U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests

April 7 (Reuters) - The Solar Star project in California is among the largest solar energy facilities in the world, boasting 1.7 million panels spread over 3,000 acres north of Los Angeles. Its gargantuan scale points to an uncomfortable fact for the industry: a natural gas power plant 100 miles south produces the same amount of energy on just 122 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Curbing rooftop solar is a poor way to promote equity

Curbing subsidies to address inequalities only delays widespread and equitable adoption of rooftop solar, argues Eric O'Shaughnessy. The future of rooftop PV in the United States is currently being decided in electric utility regulatory proceedings. These proceedings concentrate on cost shifting: the idea that PV adopters reap exceptional savings at the expense of non-adopters. The question of cost shifting is still disputed, but for this commentary let us assume that rooftop PV deployment meaningfully increases electricity rates for non-adopters. These cost shifts are largely regressive, given that adopters tend to earn more than non-adopters. Under this premise, several states have proposed reforms to promote equity by preventing cost shifts, most recently California. In a proposed decision, the California utility regulator recommended reduced compensation for PV output exported to the grid and higher fixed charges for PV adopters. As the country's largest PV market, California's proposal could influence future reforms in other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Reflector

Inflation driving up BUILD project costs

Inflation has driven up the costs of Greenville’s effort to improve greenways and multi-use streets. Civil engineer Lynn Raynor reviewed the status of the city’s BUILD project at Monday’s City Council workshop. Later in the meeting, the council learned that American Rescue Plan funding could cover the inflation increases.
GREENVILLE, NC
KMPH.com

Infrastructure bill impact on the CA high speed rail project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "The high-speed rail project is incredibly complex and it's such a big long-term project that the money for that is going to have to have political support," Sherod Waite, CEO for Moneywise Wealth Management, said. So, how much money from President Biden's "Build Back Better"...
WASCO, CA
WBUR

MBTA embraces diesel-electric buses on way to full electric future

MBTA overseers on Thursday approved a $157 million purchase of 160 diesel-electric hybrid buses, embracing the vehicles as a step along the way toward full electrification while irking transit advocates who want the agency to move away from any fossil fuel footprint. One month before the T is set to...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

These Charts Show Where Electricity Costs Are Rising The Most

European pressures are continuing to increase the cost of energy commodities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TRAFFIC
Neshoba Democrat

Aldermen approve $900K airport lighting project

Aldermen approved a $900,000 project to improve the runway lighting at the Philadelphia Municipal Airport last week. The project is 95-percent reimbursable from the FAA, said Will Pentecost, PE, at Allen Engineering, during his presentation to the board. The project would include replacing all of the runway, taxiways and apron...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
