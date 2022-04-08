Two Alabama men charged after inciting ‘Panamaniac’ riots in Panama City Beach

Bay County Sheriff's Office

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Alabama men were arrested for reportedly inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of Panama City Beach, authorities said.

More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses were closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.

Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20; and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their Alabama homes in the cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.

“Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence,” Panama City Beach police said in a statement announcing the arrests.

More arrests are expected to come, according to Panama City Beach police.

It’s currently unknown whether the Alabama men have lawyers who could be reached for comment on their behalf.