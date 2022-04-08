Must Watch reviews Moon Knight

Moon Knight just revealed a new promo image of the titular hero. Over in Australia, The Green Guide got their hands on a new photo of Oscar Isaac's confused mercenary. In front of an Egyptian backdrop, both Marc Spector and Mr. Knight jostle for control over their body. It seems very far out, but if you've heard about the Disney+ series, it makes a ton of sense. Moon Knight begins with fans following Steven Grant, a museum worker who is having trouble falling asleep. From the outset, Isaac's portrayal of the confused bookworm helps ground the viewer in a word where things are only going to get weirder. Marvel seems to know that they have a winner in the costume department as all of Moon Knight's looks have been huge hits with the fans. Both the bandaged uniform with the moon insignia weapon and Mr. Knight's very formal attire with the mask have been shared countless times on social media.

