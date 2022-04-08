Must Watch reviews Moon Knight

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEvery week, the Must Watch podcasters review the biggest TV and streaming shows. This week, Hayley Campbell and Scott Bryan review Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney +. Oscar Isaac stars as two characters investigating the mysteries of Egyptian gods from inside the same body. Hayley says: “Oscar Isaac...

ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
epicstream.com

MCU Fans React to Pablo Schreiber's Wolverine Casting Revelation

We all know for a fact that Marvel Studios is finally bringing the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but despite the huge clamor from fans who are growing impatient over the lack of updates about the X-Men reboot, the studio has remained tight-lipped and understandably so. click to enlarge.
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans are divided over Moon Knight’s newest character reveal

Moon Knight has introduced a fresh persona for Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant – but not everyone is happy with the new character’s changes from the source material. In Moon Knight’s second episode, Steven "summoned the suit" and transformed into Mr. Knight, a suave detective character from Marvel’s comics who first debuted in 2014.
ComicBook

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Needs to Stop Making the Same Mistakes As The Amazing Spider-Man

Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise got an entirely new lease on life thanks to the studio's partnership with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man: Home Trilogy. Tom Holland's Spider-Man films were squarely set in and focused on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony used the character as a backdoor reboot of the entire Spider-Man movie franchise, using Tom Hardy's Venom films to bolster what is now known as "Sony's Spider-Man Universe." It was a much-needed fresh start after Sony saw the franchise stall after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – but after seeing Morbius, it's clear that Sony is making the same mistakes all over again...
EW.com

Moonshot, Moon Knight, and Moonfall: Moonsplaining the Moon trend

The moon: so hot right now! Actually, the moon is an eternally cold and lonely rock orbiting a planet on fire. But it certainly is popular. The spaced-out romcom Moonshot hits HBO Max on March 31, one day after the premiere of Marvel's eerie Moon Knight on Disney+. Don't forget about Moonfall, the latest from catastrophe auteur (catastrauteur?) Roland Emmerich, which is still in (some) theaters and arrives on VOD April 1. Here's your guide to culture's sudden Moonaisssance.
ComicBook

Moon Knight Director Takes Shot at Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Moon Knight is well-rooted in the culture of Egyptian mythology. The series features Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, and the series features plenty of Egyptian talent both in front of the camera and on the show's production crew. In fact, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab took to one recent interview to say how annoyed he was with Warner Brothers' Black Adam for the exact opposite reasons. According to the filmmaker, the studio should have opted to set the Dwayne Johnson-starring flick in a real locale instead of following the comics' fictional roots.
epicstream.com

What is Moon Knight Rated, Is it Safe for Kids to Watch? Everything You Need to Know

Moon Knight is dark in its sense and it is expected to get into scenes that may be brutal and violent given the comic book origins of the character. Now that it is finally coming into the small screens in the titular hero’s own series, many are wondering what is it rated, if it is safe for kids and whether it would be a family-friendly show.
GamesRadar+

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star addresses Marvel future

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star James D'Arcy has talked about his potential Marvel future. The actor played Edwin Jarvis throughout Agent Carter, opposite Hayley Atwell's titular character, and appeared for a cameo in the same role in Joe and Anthony Russo's Endgame. "I loved the experience, and I was...
Digital Trends

Moon Knight: Meeting the many faces of Marc Spector

By the end of this month, Disney and Marvel Studios will embark on their most radically different mainline MCU project with Moon Knight. The upcoming Disney+ TV series features an impressive main cast featuring Oscar Isaac (Dune, Ex Machina, the Star Wars series) as the titular nocturnal hero and Ethan Hawke (Dead Poets Society, Boyhood) as villain Arthur Harrow.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Oscar Isaac was 'not aware' of Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac was "not aware" of 'Moon Knight' before he was offered the role. The 'Marriage Story' actor had never heard of the titular Marvel character - a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, who is also known as Marc Spector and Steven Grant - when he was first approached about taking the lead in the new Disney+ saga, but once he started researching the idea behind the show, he knew he couldn't turn it down.
ComicBook

New Moon Knight Promo Image Revealed

Moon Knight just revealed a new promo image of the titular hero. Over in Australia, The Green Guide got their hands on a new photo of Oscar Isaac's confused mercenary. In front of an Egyptian backdrop, both Marc Spector and Mr. Knight jostle for control over their body. It seems very far out, but if you've heard about the Disney+ series, it makes a ton of sense. Moon Knight begins with fans following Steven Grant, a museum worker who is having trouble falling asleep. From the outset, Isaac's portrayal of the confused bookworm helps ground the viewer in a word where things are only going to get weirder. Marvel seems to know that they have a winner in the costume department as all of Moon Knight's looks have been huge hits with the fans. Both the bandaged uniform with the moon insignia weapon and Mr. Knight's very formal attire with the mask have been shared countless times on social media.
epicstream.com

Will Moon Knight Be in 4k on Disney Plus? How to Watch in the Highest Streaming Quality

How cool would it be to see him transform into Moon Knight in the highest streaming quality?. Everyone is excited for the newest Disney Plus show coming by the end of the month as the Marvel Cinematic Universe adds another hero to their roster with Moon Knight. The series is about to unveil who the masked hero is and introduce yet another exciting character to make a difference in the narrative. Many are wondering whether it would be in 4K and if so, how to watch it in the highest streaming quality.
TheWrap

TV Watch List: Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’ Leads a Week Full of Lunar-Themed Programming

It’s another giant week of television, with many movies and TV sharing an overlapping space theme – Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” is about a superhero (Oscar Isaac) who transforms under the cover of darkness; Richard Linklater returns to his youth (and the initial United States space program) in “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood;” and “Moonshot” features a YA romance that plays out via a voyage to the red planet. (Elsewhere, there’s the “Bel-Air” finale and two new based-on-a-true story series.)
epicstream.com

Will Moon Knight Be on DVD or Blu-Ray and When Will It Be Released?

The arrival of Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been much-anticipated that the character is already well-loved even before he makes his debut in his very own series. Exclusively streaming on the said platform, will the show be having any physical copy released such as DVD or Blu-Ray? If so, when would It come out?
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Delays New Update

The new Marvel's Avengers update has been delayed. The upcoming update was announced alongside the news that Nick Fury would be joining Marvel's Avengers. The iconic eye-patched leader of the Avengers is making his debut in Crystal Dynamics' title, roughly two years after the release of the game. He will not be playable, but he will be a vital guide to new players. Crystal Dynamics hasn't added a new playable character since Spider-Man and even then, he was limited to PlayStation players. The last character to be integrated into Marvel's Avengers to the fullest extent was Black Panther in August 2021.
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
