Twins from a rural Illinois town spent the night in jail and were fined after getting themselves arrested in the early morning hours last week in downtown Iowa City. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Brandon Newton of Sycamore Illinois was laying on the ground at the intersection of Burlington and Dubuque streets at around 2:45 am March 28th. When officers attempted to speak to the man, he allegedly ran from them. Newton continued to disregard orders to stop, and allegedly fought with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. He reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of ingested alcohol.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO