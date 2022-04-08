ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

ARF stars Nani and Uli are looking for a forever home

By The Pioneer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Apr. 8, 2022) — Adopt a new best friend at Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek. Fourteen-year-old Nani and ten-year-old Uli eagerly wait to find a forever home to spend their gold years as bffs. They might be an older couple, but they still know how to...

