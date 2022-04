Ever wonder how that colorful logo got on your favorite T-shirt? Or how a bumper sticker is made?. There’s a group of middle-schoolers who can show you how it’s done. After months of planning and anticipation, Lokelani Intermediate School will debut a new student-run on-campus store the week of March 27. The students named it Wave Mart, a nod to the school’s team name, the Waveriders. Helmed by a crew of nearly 50 eighth and seventh graders, the store will sell student-made T-shirts, stickers and cups of shave ice to Lokelani students, teachers and staff. The profits will be used for student activities like the school’s spirit week in April.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 22 DAYS AGO