(WDBJ) - Multiple juvenile suspects were identified after a group of theft reports throughout the region. On Saturday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to numerous complaints of property that was stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Farmington subdivision in the Forest Area of Bedford County. The items stolen include money, gift cards, credit/debit cards, electronics and guns that appear to all have been taken between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO