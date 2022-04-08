Mariners give Shortstop J.P. Crawford 5-year, $51M extension

The Chicago White Sox have championship aspirations for the 2022 season. They have the most talent in the AL Central and expect to be able to compete with the best teams in the MLB. Many bettors are rolling with the White Sox to go all the way to the World Series. However, the team has already lost their two best starting pitchers to injury in Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO