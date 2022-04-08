ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners give Shortstop J.P. Crawford 5-year, $51M extension

kpug1170.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMariners fans already had enough to be excited about today, as Opening Day is finally here for the M’s after being delayed a day. The big news came this morning from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. J.P....

kpug1170.com

Comments / 0

