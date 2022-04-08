ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Gemini Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) – Is It Worth Your Money?

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you feel tired and lethargic all daylong? There is a sense of heaviness that hinders your ability to function effectively in any case. The way you feel, you reflect the same. In all places you look, it seems to be unsettling and you notice lots of variation in your mood...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Our Body#Calories
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
Who What Wear

11 Foods That Will Get Your Gut Health Back on Track

When it comes to gut health, you probably know by now that it's important. And if you didn't, well, now you do. The state of your gut affects so many different parts and systems of your body, not only your digestive system but also your mental health, skin, immune system, and more. So yeah, you want to make sure your gut is in good shape.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Keto
Well+Good

5 Health Benefits of Drinking Water With a Spoonful of Baking Soda

You may have never finished a container of baking soda—like, ever. But that's about to change. Natural mineral sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is an oft-overlooked but versatile ingredient that can be used to boost health when you drink it dissolved in water, according to certified personal trainer and certified fitness nutrition specialist Britt Brandon.
NUTRITION
Mashed

Why Walnuts Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

It's no secret that getting sufficient sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Sleeping is how the body recovers and repairs itself, so a lack of quality shut-eye can increase the risk of developing many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression, according to Medical News Today. However, all too often, people struggle with inadequate or poor quality sleep, leaving them tired, fatigued, and unable to perform at their best. While there are a lot of reasons behind this, diet actually plays a starring role in the quality of our sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
Albany Herald

Why does coffee make you poop? Experts explain

For some people, coffee jump-starts their bowel movements in addition to their energy. Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't a lot of research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom within minutes of consuming it. "In some cases, as with coffee and bowel movements, there likely just...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Packed Foods To Increase Your Metabolic Rate As You Age

Your metabolic rate is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions, according to Scott Frothingham of Healthline. “Even when resting,” he writes, “your body burns calories by performing basic functions to sustain life, such as breathing, circulation, nutrient processing and cell production.”
DIETS
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy