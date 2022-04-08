ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 Stadium to host Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic, concert

By Billy Gates
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July picnic is back for 2022 and is headed to Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane made the announcement at the home of Austin’s Major League Soccer team Friday, and after being virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic, it’s appropriate that this year’s party is a big one.

“Willie is an iconic local artist and we look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July holiday at Q2 Stadium,” Loughnane said.

It will be the first-ever concert at the stadium that opened for Austin’s FC inaugural MLS season in 2021.

Willie has held the event yearly since 1972, and there are other big acts scheduled to perform such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle and the Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

“I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years,” he said. “Come on down, we missed you.”

It will be on Monday, July 4, and along with 10 hours of music, food and drink vendors will be there, and the night will end with fireworks.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. , April 15 at Q2Stadium.com.

