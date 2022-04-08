ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ruben Dias still out for Manchester City against Liverpool

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Manchester City are still without centre-back Ruben Dias for their top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Portugal international is nearing a return from a thigh injury but Sunday’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium comes too soon.

Youngster Cole Palmer is still out with a foot injury but right-back Kyle Walker returns after being suspended against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is fit having suffered a cut to his head in the midweek Champions League win against Benfica.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with his biggest decision being who to play in his front three with an out-of-sorts Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all starting in Portugal.

Centre-back Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson, rested on Tuesday, will come back in with Ibrahima Konate dropping out.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Mahrez, Silva, McAtee, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Jesus.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Minamino.

