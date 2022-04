As a byproduct of the massive Davante Adams trade, the Las Vegas Raiders no longer have a first or second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Of course, you are unlikely to find many members of Raider Nation who are upset by the trade, but it will take a bit longer for them to join the action on draft night. However, in a draft class that features more depth than it does high-end talent, Las Vegas might be in a good spot come April.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO