Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday will go a long way to shaping the repeat of their unforgettable title fight three years ago.Hosts City go into the game on 73 points, one ahead of Liverpool having played 30 games.At the same stage in 2018-19, each team were a solitary point better off than they are this time around and here we look at how their dominant season this time around compares.Perfect run-inRemarkably, both sides won all of their remaining eight games in 2019 as they finished on 98 and 97 points respectively, at the time the second- and third-highest...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO