Jackson, MS

JSU’s Art, Theatre Department to host silent auction fundraiser

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson State University (JSU) Department of Art and Theatre will host an exhibition and silent auction of artworks. The event will be from April 11 to April 22, 2022, at the downtown JSU campus building, located at 101 W. Capitol Street.

The opening of the fundraiser will be on April 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The closing reception will be on April 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The winners of the silent auction will be contacted.

Organizers said the auction is connected to the Department of Art and Theatre’s mission to offer students the chance to participate in competitive and professional activities. Funds from the event will be used for student resources and will contribute to the department’s ability to offer professional training in traditional and contemporary modes of visual expression.

The silent auction will feature a large collection of figurative works, ranging in style from realistic to more stylized pieces. The auction will be open to the public.

