BONNERS FERRY - According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a llama and a sheep were reported killed by a suspected grizzly bear on April 5. The incident occurred on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County. The landowner reported seeing a reddish-brown bear the evening of the incident, but he was unable to identify whether it was a grizzly or black bear at the time of the sighting.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO