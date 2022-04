The Optimist Club of Boyertown honored essay contest winner and runner up, Boyertown students Gianna Martin and Nicole Rehrig, respectively. Open to students of the Boyertown, Pottstown and Pottsgrove school districts, the topic for this year’s Optimist Club of Boyertown essay contest was “How does an optimistic mindset change my tomorrow,” which is selected by Optimist International each year.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO