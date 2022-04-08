ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

'I turned off the TV': Law students on the pain and joy of KBJ's confirmation

hazard-herald.com
 1 day ago

Four Georgetown law students reflect on...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Georgetown, KY
Education
City
Georgetown, KY
Georgetown, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kbj
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
Long Beach Tribune

“(One) student was the “Slavemaster” because he knew how to handle them,” students ‘sold’ Black classmates as slaves while in school, parent speaks out

Parents were in total disbelief and completely devastated about an incident that happened recently in a school when students held a ‘slavery auction’ where they were selling their Black classmates as slaves. The incident was brought to the light of the day when a mother of a Black student shared a post on social media informing other parents, the school district and the community.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Disney family member calls on company to ‘muster the courage’ to counter conservative outrage

The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues. In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights. Her comments came after Republicans admonished Disney for eventually taking a stand on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed and signed into law last month in Florida. Bosses were earlier criticised by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

The Independent raises Melissa Lucio death penalty case before the White House

The White House said it had “nothing to predict” regarding the case of Melissa Lucio, a Texas woman on death row for allegedly murdering her two 2-year-old daughter, after The Independent asked whether President Joe Biden would consider pushing Governor Greg Abbott to intervene.White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to Mr Biden’s public position on the death penalty and said she had “nothing to predict” in the case.“Well, you know the president’s position and view on the death penalty, and there’s an ongoing review at the Department of Justice, at a federal level, this is obviously at a state...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy