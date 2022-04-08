Camila Cabello & Jake Gyllenhaal Have Some Shocking News for Bowen Yang in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Click here to read the full article.

Say what?! Camila Cabello and Jake Gyllenhaal — who are set to be the musical guest and host, respectively — on the April 9 episode of Saturday Night Live , sent star Bowen Yang off the rails in a promo for the comedy show.

It all began after the comedian offered the duo a heartfelt thank you for spending their time shooting the promos.

“Thanks for doing these promos,” Yang starts. “I know we have to get up early and we aren’t getting paid —”

“I’m getting paid,” says the “Bam Bam” singer while serving some side-eye.

Echoes the Oscar nominee: “I’m getting paid.”

Yang’s cheerful demeanor immediately disappears. “Well, then who is playing me like a fiddle?!” he screams hysterically as he storms off the stage.

In another promo, the Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens star has some tips for those who are unsure of how to say the stars’ names.

“‘Gill-en-hall.’ Your name is pronounced, ‘Gill-en-hall,’” Yang — emphasizing the hard G sound — corrects the Ambulance star, who previously hosted the show in 2007.

“I guarantee you it’s not,” Gyllenhaal deadpans.

“‘Gua-ran-tee,’ you ‘gua-ran-tee’ it,” the singer interrupts, also giving her take on the word with a hard G.

“Some say ‘Camila,’ some say ‘Cabello,’” Yang offers to settle the pronunciation of the singer’s last name, which has a double-L that can sometimes throw off English speakers.

Cabello is currently promoting her third studio album, Familia , which was released Friday (April 8). This will be her second appearance on SNL. She made her musical guest debut in October 2019, when Stranger Things star David Harbour hosted.

The singer is scheduled to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke on April 18.

Watch the SNL promo below: