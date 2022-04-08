ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camila Cabello & Jake Gyllenhaal Have Some Shocking News for Bowen Yang in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

By Jude Zhu
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Say what?! Camila Cabello and Jake Gyllenhaal — who are set to be the musical guest and host, respectively — on the April 9 episode of Saturday Night Live , sent star Bowen Yang off the rails in a promo for the comedy show.

It all began after the comedian offered the duo a heartfelt thank you for spending their time shooting the promos.

“Thanks for doing these promos,” Yang starts. “I know we have to get up early and we aren’t getting paid —”

“I’m getting paid,” says the “Bam Bam” singer while serving some side-eye.

Echoes the Oscar nominee: “I’m getting paid.”

Yang’s cheerful demeanor immediately disappears. “Well, then who is playing me like a fiddle?!” he screams hysterically as he storms off the stage.

In another promo, the Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens star has some tips for those who are unsure of how to say the stars’ names.

“‘Gill-en-hall.’ Your name is pronounced, ‘Gill-en-hall,’” Yang — emphasizing the hard G sound — corrects the Ambulance star, who previously hosted the show in 2007.

“I guarantee you it’s not,” Gyllenhaal deadpans.

“‘Gua-ran-tee,’ you ‘gua-ran-tee’ it,” the singer interrupts, also giving her take on the word with a hard G.

“Some say ‘Camila,’ some say ‘Cabello,’” Yang offers to settle the pronunciation of the singer’s last name, which has a double-L that can sometimes throw off English speakers.

Cabello is currently promoting her third studio album, Familia , which was released Friday (April 8). This will be her second appearance on SNL. She made her musical guest debut in October 2019, when Stranger Things star David Harbour hosted.

The singer is scheduled to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke on April 18.

Watch the SNL promo below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Camila Cabello Just Debuted a Mullet On Instagram

There's pretty much no haircut, or color, that Camila Cabello can't pull off. And she just proved that in tenfold with her latest style. On Tuesday, the singer debuted a long mullet, equal parts rock and glam. Both Camila and her hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos posted the new look to Instagram....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello’s Drama Through the Years

Miss movin’ on, indeed. Camila Cabello’s drama with her former girl group, Fifth Harmony, started long before she quit in December 2016 to become a solo artist. Camila, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane met in 2012 on season 2 of the U.S. edition of The X Factor. They auditioned as soloists, but […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
David Harbour
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kenny Loggins
Person
James Corden
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Promos#Some Shocking News#English
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Closes Out the Grammys Red Carpet in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga has made an elegant return to the Grammys. The superstar walked the red carpet just before the awards show began, literally shutting it down in a gorgeous custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, the black silk column gown was one-shouldered with a white train that flared out behind her skirt. She also wore a diamond and morganite necklace, and diamond earrings, by Tiffany & Co.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

799
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy