ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Nutting wants to avoid Arbitration with Bryan Reynolds

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAemK_0f3Woh1N00

According to a report, Pirates owner Bob Nutting is hoping to avoid the planned arbitration hearing with Pirates All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds.

Post-Gazette Pirates insider Jason Mackey says that multiple sources tell him that Nutting is “disappointed” that a hearing is currently the plan.

Mackey says that his sources say that he knows that the organization taking Reynolds to arbitration over a difference of $650,000 looks bad to both the fans and fellow Pirates players for morale. Reynolds submitted $4.9 million and the Pirates came back with an offer of $4.25.

The Pirates’ utilize a strategy with arbitration unofficially known as “file and trial.”

MLB.com says that means the team “treat the arbitration figure exchange date as a hard deadline; if the club and player are unable to avoid arbitration prior to exchanging salary figures, the understanding is that the will club no longer negotiate one-year deals with that player. However, that is not a binding decision and the team and players are always allowed to resume negotiation on a one-year or multi-year deal.”

Mackey says while Nutting has “respect” for the way the Pirates operate, he’s worried about what the hearing could mean for their relationship with Reynold in the future and the way the team is perceived by fans.

Reynolds batted .302 in 2021 with 169 hits, 90 RBI, 24 home runs, 35 doubles and led the Majors in triples (along with Shohei Ohtani and David Peralta) with eight with an OPS of .912.

Avoiding arbitration with Reynolds would be another win for the Pirates and their perception.

They reportedly signed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Pirates fans react to Hayes injury

It took all but one at-bat and a missed pop up in the opening inning of the 2022 season for Pirates infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes to suffer an injury. Not even a full inning after the announcement of the biggest contract in Pirates history
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Connor Joe homers in 8th, Rockies hold off Dodgers 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Connor Joe considered this homer, this moment, one of the top highlights of his burgeoning career. It’s easy to understand why. Diagnosed with testicular cancer while with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2020, he underwent surgery and treatment before signing with the Colorado Rockies following that season. He’s been a fan favorite since his arrival at Coors Field — and even more now.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Stott starts, Realmuto bats 2nd in Phillies' opening day lineup

The Phillies' opening day lineup is out. Bryson Stott, who outperformed Alec Bohm in spring training, will make his major-league debut as the Phils' opening day third baseman. And it is J.T. Realmuto in the two-hole, a batting order spot of interest given the clear preference Joe Girardi showed in spring training to lead off Kyle Schwarber, bat Bryce Harper third and Nick Castellanos fourth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
David Peralta
CBS DFW

Espinal delivers go-ahead hit, Blue Jays beat Texas Rangers 4-3

TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Saturday.George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits, and Bichette scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.Facing left-hander Brett Martin (0-1), Espinal hit for Cavan Biggio with a runner at first and two out. Speedy Raimel Tapia scored without a play at the plate on Espinal's double to left-center.Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards (1-0) worked one inning for...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binding Arbitration#Pirates#Mlb Com
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy