UW Regents approve credit transfers for students at WTC, other tech colleges in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — Students at the La Crosse-based Western Technical College and seven other technical colleges in the state will be able to transfer credits to UW System universities, the UW System Board of Regents decided.

The Regents approved a policy Thursday to accept the transfer of associate degrees from the eight members of the Wisconsin Technical College System, guaranteeing that tech students can transfer credits.

The approval, which resulted from months of discussion between UW System and WTCS academic experts, will cover hundreds of courses. One program reflects credits needed to earn an Associate of Arts in Liberal Studies degree and another involves credits needed to earn an Associate of Science in Liberal Studies degree.

The measure “smooths the transfer pathway at a time when students seek multiple avenues to a higher education,” said Michael J. Falbo, interim president of the UW System.

“It’s a sign of what we can do when we work together and put students first,” Falbo said.

The approval will increase transfer opportunities for technical college graduates and boost the number of baccalaureate degree holders who live and work in Wisconsin, according to the Regents.

The action builds upon the existing Universal Undergraduate Credit Transfer Agreement between the UW System and WTCS.

The programs are made up of 60 credits, including 39 to 41 credits of general education and 19 to 21 credits of electives.

Students who earn an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree at a WTCS college will be guaranteed admission to a four-year UW university as a transfer student with junior standing, as long as all requirements are met. Students will be able to enter a variety of major paths to complete baccalaureate degrees.

