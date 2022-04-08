New reggae music festival coming to Lehigh Valley this summer ... and it’s free

Tropidelic will be the headlining act at the debut One Earth Reggaefest on July 2 at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks. The Morning Call/TNS

We have another new event for you to mark down on your summer calendar.

ArtsQuest will debut the One Earth ReggaeFest, a free festival celebrating reggae music on July 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

The details

One Earth ReggaeFest, produced in partnership by Movement Moves Media, will be an all-ages event celebrating a fusion of Cali reggae, classic reggae, hip hop and funk music with live performances from both nationally touring and bands local to the Lehigh Valley region. When, where: 2 p.m. to midnight July 2 at the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks.

Music

Headlining the festival will be Tropidelic, bringing their mix of reggae, hip hop and high energy funk to the stage. The six-piece band has been featured at festivals around the world including Electric Forest, California Roots Music & Art Festival, Reggae Rise Up, Warped Tour and 311 Caribbean Cruise.

Festival-goers can also enjoy performances from Sister Nancy , trending right now for her hit song BAM BAM featured on Netflix’s “Ozark,” and Red Fox, who multiple times has won DJ of the Year in New York. Other featured artists will include Space Kamp, LNJ Sessions, Maxamilly, DJ BezMusiq, Screechy Dan, Solomonic Sound, JoJo Mac and Trouble City All Stars .

Other info

Bring the whole family to this free day-long festival featuring eclectic vendors, authentic Jamaican food and fun under the sun.

No tickets necessary

Info: https://www.steelstacks.org/festivals/one-earth-reggaefest/