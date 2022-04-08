A Life Worth Binge Watching: Just Be Kind

The Grammy winner is a happily married man! Find out more about Jon Batiste and his relationship with journalist Suleika Jaouad. Jon Batiste was the big winner at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday April 3. The Late Show bandleader took home five of the 11 awards he was nominated for, including the coveted Album of the Year award. Jon has been a longstanding figure in the music industry, both putting out his own music, and collaborating with many other major acts over the years. Just before he won at the Grammys, he had announced that he and his wife Suleika Jaouad married in a private ceremony back in February. Suleika is a journalist and author, whose memoir Between Two Kingdoms chronicles her 2011 battle with cancer. Of course, Suleika cheered on her husband as he won all of his awards. Find out everything you need to know about Jon and Suleika here!

