4 Kansas City men charged in fentanyl distribution case

Four Kansas City men have been indicted for their alleged role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that resulted in a person dying from overdose, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dmitry Cattell, 22, Joseph Burgess, 21, and Jordon Simmer, 20, all of Kansas City, and Kelton Hill, 22, of Parkville, were charged in a nine-count indictment on Tuesday.

"The federal indictment alleges that all four defendants have participated in a conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl since Sept. 12, 2019," the release said.

Cattell and Simmer have been charged with aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl, causing the death of a person on May 18, 2020.

No information was provided about when the four men would be tried.

