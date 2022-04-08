ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

#Cybertruck Explodes During #CyberRodeo

By Dan Mayfield
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
The Cyber Rodeo in Texas was supposed to show off the new Tesla factory. Instead, most Tweets focused on Cybertruck details and...

Rafael Ramirez
16h ago

Tesla is another brand similar to Apple. Nothing but fanboys they can make the most ridiculous thing and their fan base will be mesmerized by it flocking to it like it’s a life changing invention.

Eric Sundberg
12h ago

Maybe some of you city dwellers will call that piece of junk a truck but it won't haul much hay, plywood, sheetrock, or other construction materials. It is just something different to look at.

ROFL
20h ago

Dreams do come true. They finally made the truck I drew in kindergarten

MotorBiscuit

