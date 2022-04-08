#Cybertruck Explodes During #CyberRodeo
The Cyber Rodeo in Texas was supposed to show off the new Tesla factory. Instead, most Tweets focused on Cybertruck details and...www.motorbiscuit.com
Tesla is another brand similar to Apple. Nothing but fanboys they can make the most ridiculous thing and their fan base will be mesmerized by it flocking to it like it’s a life changing invention.
Maybe some of you city dwellers will call that piece of junk a truck but it won't haul much hay, plywood, sheetrock, or other construction materials. It is just something different to look at.
Dreams do come true. They finally made the truck I drew in kindergarten
