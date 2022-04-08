ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Look: Viktor Hovland’s Awful Chip Shot Is Going Viral

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Viktor Hovland is off to a rough start in his second-round Friday at the 2022 Masters. Beginning the day at even par after an opening-round 72 on Thursday, the 24-year-old Norwegian is now...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods cursing during Masters

There is no surer sign that Tiger Woods is back than hearing him drop a curse word following a shot at The Masters. As many golf fans hoped this week, Woods is playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and he’s had a solid start on Thursday, nearly hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Fan Next To Tiger Woods Going Viral At The Masters

The Masters is back on TV’s around the country and so, too, is 16-time major champion Tiger Woods. Following a 14-month hiatus from golf after a terrifying car accident, Woods is back on the course for his first competitive round of golf. Of course, the fans couldn’t wait to see what Tiger could do on the course today.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods’ Outfit Is Going Viral On Thursday

All eyes are locked on Tiger Woods as he’s set to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at this year’s Masters. Fans are analyzing every bit of the international golf superstar as he prepares to tee off — including his opening-round outfit. As if he needed...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian#Augusta National
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods drops F-bomb on hot mic during Masters

Tiger Woods returned to competition at the Masters on Thursday, and the 15-time major champion did not make it through the front nine before he was caught on live TV dropping an F-bomb. Woods pulled his tee shot at the 9th hole way left. He caught a decent break and...
GOLF
Popculture

Paulina Gretzky Cheers on Dustin Johnson in Masters-Inspired Outfit

Dustin Johnson is currently competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, is supporting him in a big way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Augusta National wearing a green and white dress which was complemented by a green handbag to celebrate the Masters. The outfit may have helped the 37-year-old golf star as he was able to get off to a strong start. While many fans were talking about Tiger Woods' performance, Johnson is also in a good position to win, shooting three-under in the first round, which put him in a tie for third place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals What Charlie Was Like At Augusta

While the golf world watches Tiger Woods’ return to the PGA Tour, his son, Charlie, continues to work on his own game. Last Tuesday, Charlie and Tiger played the par-3 course at Augusta National. The 15-time major champion said it was a great experience for both of them. “It...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 1 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- After a long, often chaotic first part of the week, the 86th Masters gets underway today with as much anticipation as one can remember a major championship carrying. Much of that obviously revolves around Tiger Woods teeing it up for the first time since his horrific car accident in February 2021, and he's taken almost all of the oxygen out of August National for the last three days. However, there are plenty of other storylines that will begin to unfold starting Thursday morning.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

10 surprising golfers who missed the cut at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — They say that the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday. But for about 40 percent of the field, the Masters ended on the back nine on Friday. As second-round play concluded at Augusta National, the field was pared to the top 50 players and ties when the cut settled at four-over-par 148.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has 1-Word Answer When Asked If Today Felt Like “Victory”

Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to professional golf on Thursday, playing in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta. It was a long road to get there. Woods’ car accident in February of 2021 left his legs severely injury. At first, doctors feared he wouldn’t ever play again. But Woods wasn’t willing to accept such a fate.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Had Telling Comment After First Round At The Masters

Just over a year since he was involved in a horrifying car accident, Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to competitive golf with a stunning first-round 71 at the 2022 Masters on Thursday. Though he finished the day at Augusta National with a 1-under score, the international golf superstar wasn’t...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Limping Heavily During Third Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods might only play golf, but he’s one of the toughest athletes in all of sports. 14 months after a devastating car accident, Woods is playing his first competitive tournament. He exceeded all expectations during his first round at the Masters, carding a one-under, 71. Tiger struggled during...
GOLF
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Masters Leader Scottie Scheffler

While all of the talk this weekend at Augusta National has been about the return of Tiger Woods, it’s Scottie Scheffler who is threatening to walk away with the year’s first major tournament. Scheffler entered the Masters having won three of his last five tournaments. That run was...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
460K+
Followers
57K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy