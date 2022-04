MILAN — The suspended moment right before making a choice is far more important than the decision taken, according to Italian actress-cum-entrepreneur Fiammetta Cicogna. “That’s when your inner strength is revealed,” she said about that moment, which inspired the name and philosophy behind the jewelry label she introduced last summer and dubbed “Inbilico,” or “in the balance” in English.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO