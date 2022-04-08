ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Cracker Barrel’s virtual brand debuts new chicken sandwich: ‘Excited to enter the competition’

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebT9A_0f3WmQ2K00

( KTVX ) – Cracker Barrel’s virtual brand Chicken n’ Biscuits has become the latest establishment to offer a fried chicken sandwich.

The Chicken n’ Biscuits brand — described as part of Cracker Barrel’s “virtual brand marketplace” — will be making the sandwich available at 400 locations nationwide through DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

Beloved McDonald’s sauce returns this month: Here’s how to get it

Cracker Barrel is also positioning the sandwich as the newest entrant in “the chicken sandwich competition,” which is already crowded with offerings from outlets including Popeyes, KFC, Burger King and even Chili’s.

“For years, the debate around ‘the best chicken sandwich’ has been growing, and Chicken n’ Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich,” said Matthew Schaefer, the senior director of strategy and innovation at Cracker Barrel. “The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners.”

The new sandwich from Chicken n’ Biscuits features hand-breaded fried chicken with pickles and Duke’s mayonnaise, all served on a brioche bun. The dish comes with a side of steak fries.

The brand’s press release didn’t specify a price, but menus from DoorDash and UberEats in several markets advertise the sandwich (and a side of steak fries) for $9.99.

Company will pay you $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

Customers can order the sandwich through an on-demand delivery app from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Kfc Chicken#Food Drink#The Chicken N Biscuits#Ubereats#Mcdonald#Popeyes#Chili#Biscuit Beignets
Mashed

30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Menu Favorite (Wendy's Beware)

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report rarely changes its menu. The fast-food chain was built on the idea of offering the same experience, whether you dine in Chicago or Orlando. That has now grown into a global experience, making it somewhat difficult for the company to make major additions.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Burritos for National Burrito Day

Celebrate. It’s the finest day of the year to be a burrito lover. It’s April 7 and it’s National Burrito Day, and it doesn’t even fall on April Fool’s Day this year. There’s a low barrier for entry to this holiday. All you have to do is eat a burrito. Now you’re a celebrant. However, you can go a little deeper than that if you want (even if it’s basically the same thing). You can dig a bit and grab deals on burritos at restaurants all over the country. Though, it’s the eating that is fun and not the digging. So, we’ve taken care of the latter, pulling together all the best deals from restaurants like Del Taco, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Why Do Chipotle Wendy's, and Taco Bell Want to Give You Free Food?

Gone are the days of simply putting out a tasty product and hoping people will come — the new fast food frontier is bringing as many customers online as possible. That was what pushed Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report to entice app downloads with free fries and nuggets and Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell to launch its app-only taco-a-day-for-$10 subscription.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

Restaurants keep all-you-can-eat items on the menu as costs rise

The price of the fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden could get a little pricier this year. But the restaurant chain’s never-ending breadsticks and salad will remain never-ending. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other chains, reported quarterly earnings Thursday. Sales across the chain’s eight restaurant properties...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut Add Unique New Menu Items

Fast-food chains used to (in the 1950s and 1960s) built their menus around predictability. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King literally started by making sure each restaurant offered the same experience no matter where you might be eating.
RESTAURANTS
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy