Prep softball roundup: La Grande takes doubleheader over Ontario

LA GRANDE — La Grande took care of business in its doubleheader against Ontario on Thursday, April 7, defeating Ontario 13-2 and 15-1.

The Tigers earned their fifth straight victory, improving to 6-4 on the year and 2-0 in league competition.

Game 1: La Grande 13 — Ontario 2

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning of game one, but La Grande built up a huge lead after erupting at the plate in the second inning. The Tigers scored eight runs in the second, before scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game in five innings.

Rylie Huddleston scored three runs and tallied two RBIs in a productive outing at the plate. Grace Neer went 2-4, tallying two runs. Kinzy Bowen went 1-2 and hit two RBIs and scored two runs.

Carlee Strand had a productive day in the pitcher’s circle, allowing two runs over five innings off just four hits. Strand struck out nine batters and earned the victory.

Game 2: La Grande 15 — Ontario 1

The Tigers saw similar production at the plate in game two, winning 15-1 in five innings. La Grande scored six runs in the second inning, five in the third and four in the fourth to walk away with a doubleheader victory.

Neer was productive both at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. She went 2-4 with four RBIs and one run, while also earning the win. Neer allowed just one run and one hit over five innings, striking out five opposing batters.

Strand went 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Bowen also tallied three RBIs, going 2-3 at the plate. Carlee Jensen and Joscelin Hafer tallied two runs each.

Coming off the home victories, La Grande will look to stay in similar form when Pendleton/Griswold comes to town on April 12. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Pioneers Park in La Grande.