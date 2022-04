Living in this Greenwich house on the market is like living in a museum. Listed for $10.75 million, the home on 34 Beechcroft Road has a “Guggenheim-inspired staircase” inside, according to the listing. The white-walled spiral staircase invokes the original spiral-ramp design featured in the New York City museum, which was designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright between 1943 and 1959.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 16 DAYS AGO