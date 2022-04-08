ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Life expectancy in U.S. falls for 2nd consecutive year, analysis shows

By Scripps National
Fox17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis published on medRxiv reveals that life expectancy in the U.S. continues to decline. In 2021, life spans decreased by another 0.4 years. In 2020, life expectancy decreased by...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

