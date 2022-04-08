Happy National Empanada Day!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Empanada Day! The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters is a great spot to stop and grab some coffee...

Bojangles giving out $1 million in gas cards with family meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles is helping its customer not only fill up on delicious fried chicken and biscuits, but fill up on gas, too. The Charlotte-based chicken restaurant announced it will be handing out $10 gas cards with every purchase of a family meal, starting Monday, April 4. Bojangles said it will be giving away $1 million worth of gas cards in total.
Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
The Best Buffets in America and One Is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

I will be honest and let you know that I enjoy a good buffet. I know that buffets may have taken a hit following the pandemic, but I’ll be honest now that we are returning to normal, I am returning to the buffet. I enjoy the variety at a buffet. I especially enjoy a buffet that features foods from other countries. It’s a chance to sample several “foreign” foods instead of just one dish at a normal dining experience. So that’s my thoughts and approach to buffet and I look forward to visiting a few this year :)
Shaq’s Big Chicken Chain Gets 50 New Locations, None in Louisiana

Shaquille O'Neal is a name that is synonymous with Louisiana. Shaq may have played high school basketball in San Antonio - but he really made waves when he became a Louisiana State University standout. This 7ft-1in, 325lb monster of a center terrorized his opponents (and the backboards) so much that he was named the #1 draft pick in the NBA in 1992. Since retiring from the game, Shaq has kept himself busy as a celebrated club DJ, an actor, sports commentator, and more. Now, he has added restauranteur to his resume.
Popeyes Reveals Return of Its Fish Sandwich But With a New Twist

Popeyes may be known and loved for its fried chicken, but after kick starting the fast food chicken sandwich wars back in 2019, the beloved fast food restaurant chain has set its sights on something new: the 2022 seafood season. With Lent in full swing, Popeyes has officially welcomed back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, though this time with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, just like its famed Chicken Sandwich.
Are Cheesecake Factory Cheesecakes Made Fresh?

Cheesecake Factory: where middle school accomplishments are celebrated. Your parents might have taken you there as a reward for graduating eighth grade, but you knew it was just an excuse for them to enjoy the restaurant's creamy confections. It might have been your first taste of a more elevated dining experience, and even though it's a chain, you felt like it was a real treat, a place where the servers wear meticulously clean uniforms and study the menu like they are preparing for the BAR exam (via Insider).
Dairy Queen Free Cone Day on Monday, March 21

Dairy Queen is celebrating their annual Free Cone Day by giving a free small vanilla cone to every customer on Monday, March 21!. This offer is valid at participating Dairy Queen locations all day. There is a limit of 1 per person. Not valid at mall locations. See the details...
Mattie's Diner finally ready to reopen after being closed since 2015

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mattie's Diner, a once-popular diner just outside Uptown Charlotte, has announced its reopening plans for its new location along The Plaza. Mattie's Diner announced on Facebook that it plans to open on April 25. The announcement was made in a post advertising the restaurant is hiring for all positions with an estimated training start date of April 18. Mattie's is looking for servers, line cooks, preppers and hosts.
Spring salmon salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SUMMER SALMON SALAD. 2-6oz Salmon Filets (skinless) SplenDishes Cajun Seasoning (or one of your favorites) To cook salmon, heat skillet on medium high heat; drizzle with oil and add salmon top side down. Sear and cook for 3 minutes, then carefully flip over and cook another 3-4 minutes or until sides are opaque. Cook additional minutes, if needed for desired doneness. Remove from pan and let cool.
KFC is launching a fancy 11-course menu with new fine-dining restaurant

There has been stirring online after internet users claimed KFC has been upping its prices recently, and now the company looks to be going further upmarket with a brand new venture.The fast-food giant is planning to open a brand new fine-dining restaurant in Sydney, serving fancy 11-course meals. From 1 April 1 to 3 April , the chain is teaming up with Nelly Robinson, who owns Surry Hills restaurant, nel., to provide an upmarket take on its traditional menu.Dishes at the 'degustation' restaurant will include charcoal charred Supercharged Wings and Popcorn Chicken paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi and basil.Sign...
Cracker Jack unveils Cracker Jill to celebrate women in sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The iconic Cracker Jack snack is getting an update with the introduction of Cracker Jill to celebrate women in sports. The company announced five different representations on a series of special-edition bags that will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season at professional ballparks around the country.
Mark Wahlberg Excited to Bring Wahlburgers to Inn of the Mountain Gods Soon

In case you have not heard the news, Inn of the Mountain Gods will soon be home to Wahlburgers, the restaurant chain owned by the Wahlberg brothers. Consisting of the chef Paul Wahlberg, and his two famous actor brothers who you may have heard of, Donnie Wahlberg & Mark Wahlberg, Wahlburgers (get it? It's their last name) is a casual dining burger restaurant and bar.
