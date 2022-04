Chelsea must overturn a two-goal deficit as they travel to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.Carlo Ancelotti’s side produced a strong performance at Stamford Bridge, taking a 3-1 away victory to assert their ascendancy in the tie.With first-leg hat-trick scorer Karim Benzema in scintillating form and so much experience among a battle-hardened squad, Ancelotti will be confident that his side will avoid a major slip-up at the Bernabeu.However Chelsea will hope that they are able to build upon the 6-0 weekend win over Southampton and battle back to keep their hopes of defending their...

UEFA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO