April youth events planned at Alliance Public Library

The 11th Annual 4-H Fundraiser Meal & Silent Auction was held on Monday, March 28 at the West Side Event Center in Alliance. This was a very exciting event as the Fundraiser was finally held in person since the Coronavirus Pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed each other’s camaraderie and celebrated 4-H in Box Butte County. The past two years we have held the fundraiser as a drive thru option only. The Box Butte County 4-H Council and 4-H Staff would like to send a huge thank you to the many 4-H families and community members who came out to support the Box Butte County 4-H program.

BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO