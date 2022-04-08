Grand Mosque of Slemani in Northern Iraq Provides Free Iftar Meals to Poor

Thousands gathered in Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque on Saturday as the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation brought in the holy month of Ramadan.With cases of the coronavirus ebbing in Indonesia, the country eased restrictions to allow people to congregate for special prayers that are performed only during Ramadan.In a statement last week president Joko Widodo announced that the country would ease Covid restrictions for the first time in two years.“This year, Muslims can hold congregational (night time prayers) and gather to pray in mosques,” he said in a televised address.“People who also want to travel to visit relatives in the travel...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO