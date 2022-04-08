ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Mosque of Slemani in Northern Iraq Provides Free Iftar Meals to Poor

Voice of America
 1 day ago

During Ramadan, the Grand Mosque of Slemani (Sulaymaniyah) in...

www.voanews.com

Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
The Guardian

Dozens hospitalised as Iraq engulfed by dust storm

A dust storm has swept through much of Iraq, leaving dozens of people in hospital with respiratory problems, a health ministry spokesperson said on Saturday. The storm formed in the north of the country on Thursday, prompting the cancellation of flights serving Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region. As...
NBC News

Iran claims missile attack near U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile attack near the U.S. consulate complex in northern Iraq, saying it was retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard. Iraqi leaders have condemned the attack, saying it is a “violation of international law and norms” and have demanded an explanation from Iran.March 14, 2022.
Voice of America

Ukraine War Worsens Already-Dire Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

The devastation wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has commanded newspaper front pages and nightly news broadcasts since the war began in February. But the effects of the conflict extend far beyond the borders of Ukraine and already are being felt in Yemen, the country mired in what experts see as one of the most dire humanitarian crises in the world.
Voice of America

Istanbul Businesses Suffer Heavy Losses Because of Ukraine War

Stores in Istanbul, once filled with Russian and Ukrainian shoppers, are now experiencing hard times because of the war in Ukraine. The conflict is also causing prices for food and fuel in Turkey to rise. VOA’s Behzod Muhammadiy reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America

Sahel, West Africa Facing Worst Food Crisis in Decade

GENEVA — Millions of people in the Sahel and West Africa are facing the worst food crisis in a decade as conflict and climate disasters send the price of essential commodities soaring. The World Food Program reports the number of hungry people across West Africa and the Sahel has...
Voice of America

One Dead as Israel Army Raids West Bank After Deadly Attacks

Jenin, Palestinian Territories — Israeli security forces raided the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin on Saturday killing a Palestinian and wounding 12 others, after vowing there will "not be limits" to curb surging violence. The operation, which lasted several hours, came after a gunman from Jenin went on...
Voice of America

Africa Urged to Use Good Governance, Inclusion to Fight Violent Extremism

Nairobi — A top U.S. military commander says African countries dealing with violent extremism need to enact good governance, a stronger rule of law and inclusion of marginalized communities if they want to promote stability. Africa has seen an increase in terror groups operating across the continent in recent...
Voice of America

In Northern Ivory Coast, Fulani Men Say They Are Being Persecuted by Security Forces

As Ivory Coast beefs up its border security with Burkina Faso, ethnic Fulanis say they are being labeled as Islamist militant supporters and persecuted by security forces. Rights groups warn the heavy-handed tactics could backfire, providing fertile recruiting ground for the insurgents. Henry Wilkins reports from Kong, Ivory Coast. Camera: Henry Wilkins.
The Independent

World’s largest Muslim-majority nation lifts Covid curbs for Ramadan

Thousands gathered in Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque on Saturday as the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation brought in the holy month of Ramadan.With cases of the coronavirus ebbing in Indonesia, the country eased restrictions to allow people to congregate for special prayers that are performed only during Ramadan.In a statement last week president Joko Widodo announced that the country would ease Covid restrictions for the first time in two years.“This year, Muslims can hold congregational (night time prayers) and gather to pray in mosques,” he said in a televised address.“People who also want to travel to visit relatives in the travel...
Voice of America

Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Turkey Worries About Floating Mines in Black Sea

Istanbul/Washington — As Turkish military dive teams this week safely defused their third floating naval mine in Turkish waters since March 26, some maritime experts said the explosives still pose a threat to Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait. On March 19, Russia’s FSB intelligence service said 420 naval mines were drifting...
Voice of America

Saudi, Kuwait, Yemen Envoys Return to Lebanon in Sign of Easing Tensions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen on Thursday announced a return of their ambassadors to Lebanon in a sign of improving ties that hit rock bottom last year when the kingdom and other Gulf states withdrew their envoys. Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were...
Voice of America

Africa 54: UN Officials Report Somalia Famine Risks, Ivory Coast Fulani Men Fear Persecution,Two-Thirds of Africans Reportedly Caught COVID

Coming up on Africa 54: •Amid a growing risk of famine in Somalia, a United Nations humanitarian visit to the East African nation highlights the dire conditions of displaced Somalis. •In northern Ivory Coast, Fulani men say they are being persecuted by security forces. •A new report concludes that two-thirds of Africans have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic – we’ll have details. For this and more stay tuned to Africa 54!
