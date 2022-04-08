ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, NE

Nebraska fire chief killed in crash during fire response

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeDuH_0f3WkZ3H00

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 283 Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The crash happened during a response to the large fire southeast of Elwood, a village in central Nebraska. Both vehicles involved were assisting in the fire response.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m., when a Ford Expedition, driven by Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris, with passenger Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was struck head-on by a truck hauling water.

Chief Krull, 54, of Elwood, passed away at the scene. Norris, 40, of Holdrege, was transported to the hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries. He was then transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in stable condition. He has since been transferred to a hospital in Omaha. He remains in stable condition as of this morning, according to the NSP release.

The driver of the water truck, Andries Van Aswegan, 28, of Arapahoe, was not injured in the crash. The state patrol says that fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts are with all involved in this tragic crash, as well as those affected by the fire,” said Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc. “Please keep the firefighters, farmers, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and all others involved in this fire response in your thoughts today.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 15

Carol Rose
1d ago

I am so sorry we lost Darren! He was wonderful/kid! My husband Bob and I spent time with him at fire actives! Exceptional Fire Fighter! We loved him!! Prayers for his family!!

Reply
3
Related
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Arapahoe, NE
City
Elwood, NE
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Norris
KSLTV

5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Traffic Accident#The Nebraska State Patrol#Ford#Good Samaritan Hospital#Nsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
KUTV

Three people extricated after head-on collision in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to head-on collision Wednesday morning that required three extrications, according to the Weber County Fire District. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1300 South and 4700 West in Unincorporated Weber County. In a statement, Weber County...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy