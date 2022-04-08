ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Times launches ‘WordleBot’ to help improve scores

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
 1 day ago

The New York Times has launched a new tool to help Wordle players with the game.

Wordle was created by New York City -based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves word games.

And so Wordle was born as a daily word game which sees players guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.

In February, after soaring on social media in popularity, the game was acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

However, after complaints that the game had become too difficult , now NYT has created a companion tool to help users.

The bot will analyse how you play Wordle and offer advice about how you could improve your scores.

It will then also give you a score out of 99 for your skill and luck.

“WordleBot is a tool that will take your completed Wordle and analyse it for you,” The New York Times said.

“It will give you overall scores for luck and skill on a scale from 0 to 99 and tell you at each turn what, if anything, you could have done differently — if solving Wordles in as few steps as possible is your goal.

“We hope the bot’s advice will help you think about Wordle more analytically, which will help you get better at solving the puzzles in the long run.”

The publication went on to explain how the bot will actually improve players’ scores.

“Every Wordle game starts with one of 2,309 possible solutions as the hidden word,” they said.

“At each turn, WordleBot chooses the word that will allow it to solve the game in as few steps as possible, assuming any of the remaining solutions are equally likely.

“It keeps doing this until only one solution remains — the right answer.”

